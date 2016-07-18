Watch Out, Gigi Hadid — Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Is Basically A Supermodel

Kelly Clarkson may be a talented pop star, but that doesn't mean her daughter is headed down the same path. In fact, it looks like little River Rose is already showing potential to shine in another industry entirely: modeling. Clarkson shared an adorable photo of her 2-year-old daughter on Twitter this weekend. In the snap, River is posing for the camera while sporting a backwards pink baseball cap. Très chic, mademoiselle. The high-fashion background is a beautiful flower garden. "Look out @vogue #riverrose is comin' for ya!" Clarkson captioned the shot.
Look out @vogue #riverrose is comin' for ya! 😜 pic.twitter.com/pacryCFVLO— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 17, 2016
This isn't the first time River Rose has shown us she knows what she's doing in front of the camera, though. Last week, Clarkson posted a cute photo of the tot with her dad, Brandon Blackstock, enjoying tea at New York City's American Girl Place. In April, the singer gave birth to her second child with Blackstock, a son named Remington Alexander. He's probably just as camera-ready as his big sister, and we only hope Kelly keeps sharing the proof.
#riverrose rocking NYC tea party style with daddy at American Girl Doll. pic.twitter.com/lFw3xn8Xrf— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 14, 2016
