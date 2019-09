Watch Out, Gigi Hadid — Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Is Basically A Supermodel

Kelly Clarkson may be a talented pop star, but that doesn't mean her daughter is headed down the same path. In fact, it looks like little River Rose is already showing potential to shine in another industry entirely: modeling. Clarkson shared an adorable photo of her 2-year-old daughter on Twitter this weekend. In the snap, River is posing for the camera while sporting a backwards pink baseball cap. Très chic, mademoiselle. The high-fashion background is a beautiful flower garden. "Look out @vogue #riverrose is comin' for ya!" Clarkson captioned the shot.