Kelly Clarkson's family has welcomed a new addition. The singer gave birth to a boy on Tuesday, April 12. She announced the happy news via Twitter. "Our little baby boy has arrived!!" Clarkson wrote. "Remington Alexander Blackstock was born 4/12/16 & he is healthy & we couldn't be happier or more in love!"
This is the 33-year-old's second child with husband Brandon Blackstock. River Rose, the couple's adorable 20-month-year-old daughter, is now a big sister. Clarkson announced that she was pregnant again in the middle of a concert last August. We look forward to catching a first glimpse of the little guy.
