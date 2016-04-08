Seeing as how she's about to give birth to her second baby any day now, you can forgive Kelly Clarkson for missing last night's American Idol finale. It's not like the show that made her famous was far from her thoughts, though.
Clarkson live-tweeted the final show, which included a pre-taped performance from the "Piece by Piece" singer.
Give it up 4 my band!! WOOHOO!!! Thnx #AmericanIdol 4 the moment that changed my life & provided w/me a road 2 success & happiness! #blessed— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 8, 2016
The show's first-ever Idol ended the night by passing on her congratulations to its last Idol, Trent Harmon. Never one to be camera-shy, daughter River Rose made a cameo. Warning: This video may induce squealing.
Congrats @TrentWHarmon :) @laporsharenae can't wait 4 ur album too! River wanted 2 say bye #AmericanIdol #IdolFinale pic.twitter.com/nom1SL0qQL— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 8, 2016
That smile. That wave. It's too much. Clearly, she's the best sidekick since Brian Dunkleman. Get her a YouTube show already.
