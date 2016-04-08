Story from Music

Kelly Clarkson's Baby Bids Adieu To American Idol In The Most Adorable Way

Erin Donnelly
Seeing as how she's about to give birth to her second baby any day now, you can forgive Kelly Clarkson for missing last night's American Idol finale. It's not like the show that made her famous was far from her thoughts, though.

Clarkson live-tweeted the final show, which included a pre-taped performance from the "Piece by Piece" singer.


The show's first-ever Idol ended the night by passing on her congratulations to its last Idol, Trent Harmon. Never one to be camera-shy, daughter River Rose made a cameo. Warning: This video may induce squealing.

That smile. That wave. It's too much. Clearly, she's the best sidekick since Brian Dunkleman. Get her a YouTube show already.
Advertisement

More from Music