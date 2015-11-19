Kelly Clarkson’s video for “Piece by Piece” features a special cameo from her one-year-old daughter, River Rose. The melancholy video is shot in black and white, so River’s smiling face at the end provides a needed pop of happiness. “Piece by Piece” explores the contrast between Clarkson’s supportive relationship with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and the terse relationship with her own father.
Clarkson addressed the differences between the two relationships in an interview with CBS’ Gayle King. “My husband came into my life and he was the complete opposite of how my father was,” she said. “He was present. He wins for being around.”
The American Idol alumni used “Piece by Piece” to express her appreciation for her husband.
“It was a vulnerable song...saying yes, I did have help and somebody helped me back together. I think a lot of people will view that as weakness, but I think it's a strength to trust someone,” she said.
Clarkson, who is currently pregnant with her second child, has been vocal about how much River has changed her life.
“My whole life took a big 180,” she told People. “I never thought I was going to be a mom, so it’s very much changed my world in the most awesome way.”
River is “the happiest baby on the planet,” according to Clarkson. If River’s grin is any indication, her mother is spot on.
