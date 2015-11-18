Kelly Clarkson has been known to get awesomely candid on some tough topics (especially when it comes to weight and body image). So, we weren't surprised to hear the singer share personal details this week about her pregnancy with baby No. 2.
"I'm familiar with all-day sickness," Clarkson revealed in a pre-taped interview with CBS This Morning on Wednesday. "I have to get IVs and fluids because I get so dehydrated. It's really bad."
Yikes — that does sound pretty scary. But it's nice to hear the star talking about a side of pregnancy that usually gets swept under the rug. This isn't the "Invincible" singer's first time at the all-day-sickness rodeo, though.
Back in 2013, when she was pregnant with River Rose (of the adorable bouncing cheeks), Clarkson also copped to feeling pretty ill. "I vomit a good dozen times a day. It's, like, bad. I vomited before coming out here. I'm not even kidding. It's so bad. It's so bad. It's, like, so gross," she told Ellen DeGeneres at the time.
Nausea wasn't the only thing she spilled about in that interview. "Everybody tells you [that] you glow and your hair is pretty and your nails are pretty," she went on. "That is total crap. My nails are short, my hair still falls out — it's not all lush and beautiful — and I have no glow. Unless it's, like, something left over from a bad throw up. It's horrible."
Horrible, absolutely. But worth it in the end: We're sure that Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, couldn't be more excited about their little boy on the way. Congrats, guys! (E! News)
