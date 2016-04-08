I’m still reeling from her migraine-inducing striptease — sadly, in the midst of so much returning talent, my most lasting impression of the finale might be J.Lo’s relentless booty popping amidst a sea of feathers as she shimmied through her greatest hit that’s also her mission statement for music: “Let’s Get Loud.” She also debuted “Ain’t Your Mama,” an anthem against man-children containing the lines “I ain’t gonna do your laundry” and “No more playing video games…’Cause I’m too good for that.” Aren’t we all too good for this? Maybe not. Sometimes J.Lo really gets me to think (about feathers).



The show seamlessly blended pre-taped segments — Kelly Clarkson’s incredible medley of hits topped off by a tear-jerking a cappella version of “A Moment Like This” and a luminous “Bridge Over Troubled Water” from Season three's Diva Trio (Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, LaToya London) — with the good old-fashioned live grit we’ve been dying to see again. I loved the element of surprise throughout; we never quite knew who’d pop up and then boom! There’s Pia Toscano looking hot as hell hitting the glory note in “All By Myself” to wrap up a segment. There’s Carly Smithson softly slaying “Here You Come Again” alongside a solo harpist. There’s Jessica Sanchez getting all “Now do I have enough life experience for you bitches?” four years later with a stunning cover of “The Prayer.” What’s that slithering up the standing mic at center stage? Why, it’s Joshua Ledet erupting with wild-eyed prowess on “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”!



I wish Melinda Doolittle and Candice Glover had been given more time to duet on “Joy to the World” at the end of a rousing group soul number, and I wanted more from winners David Cook and Kris Allen during the classy WGWG (white guys with guitars) tribute to David Bowie. Obviously I wanted full segments from my favorite contestants Haley Reinhart and Adam Lambert (both busy working out of town). But you can never have it all. You can only have more J.Lo.