Kelly Clarkson & Her Adorable Baby Made Their Own Super Bowl Ad

Erin Donnelly
Kelly Clarkson's got something up her sleeve, and she's using her beautiful baby girl to tease it out.

Clarkson, who is pregnant with her second child, a boy, tapped 20-month-old River Rose to promote the singer's latest project. It's all very top-secret, but every hint helps.

"We couldn’t afford a @SuperBowl50 commercial, but here’s #Clue3," Clarkson tweeted of the faux ad, which sees her daughter in full diva mode.

Are we the only ones who are stumped? Is this Clarkson's way of announcing a new album? Is River coming out with a makeup line or range of baby bathrobes? Another clue has teased that it's "magical, fun, and an escape for everyone." Unless it's a Disney Cruise, we've got nothing.

Spill it, baby girl!
