Kelly Clarkson Shares Intimate First Photos Of Her New Baby

It may be Kelly Clarkson's birthday, but she's giving all of us a gift. The American Idol alum shared the first photos of her new baby, Remy, on Instagram. The baby boy is her second child with husband Brandon Blackstock.
In the photo, Blackstock holds Remy up for all to see. Clarkson captions it with a special note. "Meet Remy, our newest addition to the family! #charmfordays #watchoutladies," she cheekily writes. In another photo, Clarkson is captured nuzzling her new son. Both of their eyes are closed and he wears a knitted blanket for cover, creating a warm, intimate moment.
Clarkson and Blackstock welcomed Remy, short for Remington Alexander, on April 12. He was born in Nashville, TN. His big sister, River Rose Blackstock, joined the family some 22 months earlier.
