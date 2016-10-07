Kelly Clarkson Asked Her Husband To Get A Vasectomy During Her Second Pregnancy

She's had two. Now she's through.
Kelly Clarkson revealed during an appearance on Jenny McCarthy's Sirius XM show that she is done with having babies. To ensure her family's future size, Clarkson asked her husband Brandon Blackstock to get a vasectomy while she was still pregnant with the couple's second child. Remi, a.k.a. Remington Alexander, was born in April. The couple are also parents to 2-year-old daughter River Rose, and Blackstock has two older children from a previous relationship.
"I was literally pregnant with Remi, and I was like, 'You are getting fixed. This will never happen to me again,'" she revealed. "If something happens, it's a miracle of God. I literally told my Ob/Gyn on the table while open, 'If I get pregnant again, I will find you!'"
The singer shared that pregnancy does not agree with her and that she's even been hospitalized. Clarkson has spoken in the past about battling "all-day sickness."
"It's horrible," she told McCarthy. "Nothing is beautiful, nothing is magical," she said of being pregnant. "Whatever, you're that person that gets that pregnancy, good for you. But I will remind my children every day of their lives what I [went through]."
Something to look forward to! Listen to Clarkson wax candidly about pregnancy, below.
