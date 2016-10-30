Halloween weekend is here! And while there are cocktails and copious sweet treats to enjoy — like a Halloween Frappuccino, hello there — this celebration is all about the costumes. Well, the costumes and sometimes the sweets. Let's be real.
Thankfully celebrities, like a politically inclined, utterly unrecognisable Katy Perry and a '90s nostalgia-inducing Bette Midler, aren't waiting to get the costume party started. Oh no. Committed costume enthusiasts — like a sparkling Jenna Dewan Tatum, a goth Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and a masked Hailey Baldwin — kickstart our costume tally early with an assemblage of brilliant ensembles sure to inspire you to put your best costumed foot forward. (Heidi Klum, we're waiting for you with bated breath.)
Whether said costume is more last-minute than well-planned Pinterest #goals, couple conscious or solo superhero is, of course, entirely up to you. Whatever your Halloween style — fashion girl or Gilmore girl? — these celebs are sure to inspire.
