Zebra-Print Bikinis Are Summer’s Hottest Swimwear Trend

Finally, after what feels like years of leopard-print fashion, a new leader has arrived, and it's coming for your swimsuit drawer. On Wednesday, following the release of Dua Lipa’s “Love Again” music video, for which she wore a zebra-print bikini, global fashion shopping platform Lyst reported a 15% increase in search for zebra-print pieces. Search for Lipa’s string bikini Attico top , which was recently also worn by Hailey Bieber, was up 224% since the beginning of the month.