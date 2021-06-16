Zebra-Print Bikinis Are Summer’s Hottest Swimwear Trend

Finally, after what feels like years of leopard-print fashion, a new leader has arrived, and it's coming for your swimsuit drawer. On Wednesday, following the release of Dua Lipa’s “Love Again” music video, for which she wore a zebra-print bikini, global fashion shopping platform Lyst reported a 15% increase in search for zebra-print pieces. Search for Lipa’s string bikini Attico top, which was recently also worn by Hailey Bieber, was up 224% since the beginning of the month.
In our experience, spikes like that can only mean one thing: Zebra-print bikinis are about to be everywhere. Faithfull The Brand, ViX, Reina Olga, and more Instagram-favorite swimwear labels are already stocking their virtual shelves with black-and-white-stripe bikinis of all styles, shapes, and cuts. Mint Swim, Montce, and Lisa Marie Fernandez, too, are hopping on board the trend.
In order to allow you to do the same, we rounded up 12 zebra-print bikinis like Lipa’s for you to shop, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.