21 Capes That Will Instantly Make Your Outfit More Chic

The beauty of a cape is that they’re actually a simple way to make it look like you put way more effort into your outfit than you really did. In fact, the classic outfit formula of your favorite black sweater , a pair of skinny jeans, and ankle boots is the perfect backdrop to let a cape act as a statement piece. Capes can take many different forms, from coats , to scarves , and even blazer -hybrids, but the one thing they all have in common is an easy, draped silhouette.