The Underrated Coat Style Everyone Should Own

The greatest casualty of this far-too-short window is the duster coat. It's light, it's long, it's floaty, and literally everyone should own one. Why? It looks, shall we say, Victoria-Beckham-level chic every time, and it can top off just about any throw-on-and-go outfit you can dream up. Jeans and a sweater ? Duster right on top. Leggings and a hoodie for brunch? Top it off, once again, with that duster.