The Underrated Coat Style Everyone Should Own

There's only a very small window of the year when light outerwear comes into play (okay, unless you live in L.A., S.F., or San Diego... shhh). But those of us who actually experience all four seasons only have a month or two where we can enjoy our light jackets before we have to pack them away solemnly.
The greatest casualty of this far-too-short window is the duster coat. It's light, it's long, it's floaty, and literally everyone should own one. Why? It looks, shall we say, Victoria-Beckham-level chic every time, and it can top off just about any throw-on-and-go outfit you can dream up. Jeans and a sweater? Duster right on top. Leggings and a hoodie for brunch? Top it off, once again, with that duster.
From silky, kimono-esque styles to more masculine-inspired ones, we highly recommend you add this staple to your closet. And if you're wondering what exactly constitutes a “duster,” they're typically lightweight, full-length coat that features minimal-to-no buttons. (The style was originally worn in the 1920s, back when people would travel in open cars and needed shoulder-to-ankle protection from the elements).
So click ahead to shop some of our favorites right now. There's so many dusters we love, and so little time to wear them in.
