The Impaler



The multi-inch stiletto is so not for the faint of heart. That wobbly little heel is liable to get you into all kinds of trouble with cobblestones, sewer grates, and muddy lawns. However, we can't deny its power to make a serious optical impact when you're strutting to an event. For better or for worse, the trend is very much back from its post-Sex and the City exile, and we'e here for it.