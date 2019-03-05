Story from Shoes

The Best Shoes Of Paris Street Style — & Where To Shop Them

Emily Ruane
Photographed by Asia Typek
Every six months, the streets of the world's fashion capitals overflow with style-inspiration riches. In New York, London, Milan, and Paris, the fashion industry turns out in their newest and finest lewks, filling us with the frenzied realization that we need a vinyl trenchcoat, a teeny-tiny purse, and neon green everything. It's overwhelming! What's a shopper to do?
First, take a deep breath — we're here to help you navigate and focus. We're in the throes of Paris Fashion Week, the final circuit of the Month (yes, that's a capital M) and arguably our favorite, for a couple of reasons. First, the sometimes-decisive but always-alluring French-girl style is in fullest effect in its home city, and we're watching our Gallic counterparts with eagle eyes for styling tricks. Second, as the final leg, Paris is the last chance for the street-style stars from all over the world to pull out all the sartorial stops. So needless to say, we're really paying attention.
So, where to put your energy — and your dollars — when it comes to the endless eye candy that Paris provides? Well, since you asked: our expert opinion is shoes. We're seeing all kinds of trends this season: grunge redux, South Beach color schemes, Lilliputian heels, and cowboy boots. It's an exciting time below the knee, so we're rushing to our favorite retailers and filling our carts with footwear. Plus, nothing solves a life woe like new shoes. Want to forget your slush-sodden commute Monday morning commute? Usher in the new season with a festive purchase? Bored? We recommend new shoes for all of these scenarios, and we're looking at the streets of Paris to inform our next purchase. Allons-y.
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team.
The Monster Sneaker

The fashion sneaker continues to dominate both the runways and the sidewalks, and its proportions seem to be increasing commensurate with the trend's popularity. We saw the sneaker accompanying every possible garment and hem length. When you need to match a super-techy athletic shoe with a flowing, bohemian maxi dress, do like the influencers do and just make sure that the colors match up perfectly.
Rombaut's all-white Boccaccio sneaker will be the perfect foil for all of your suiting trousers and prairie skirts this spring.
Rombaut
Boccaccio Sneaker
$340.00
Nike brings its shoe-engineering expertise to the table with the extremely cute, extremely functional M2K Techno Sneaker. Grab 'em now, because they're selling out quick.
Nike
Nike M2k Tekno Sneaker
$100.00
A collaboration from Adidas and Stella McCartney that will make you (and the people around you) smile.
adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas By Stella Mccartney
$184.00
How The West Was Worn

The cowboy boot — or shall we say, cowboy-inspired boot-adjacent footwear — continues its low-key slide into our feeds, and we like it. As long as the toe is structured, elongated, and pointy, and the heel is wide and stacked, you can get creative with pretty much every other aspect of this shoe — and you better believe these street-style stars did.
Get your disco on with this go-with-everything silver pair.
Nine West
Cahluz Western Chelsea Bootie
$108.95
Frye has been turning out super-high quality boots since 1863. This "starter" cowboy pair will break in beautifully, and will look amazing in skirts and boyfriend jeans alike.
Frye
Frye Billy Short Boot
$288.00
Wear this knee-high & Other Stories style with your floatiest of skirts.
& Other Stories
Knee High Cowboy Boots
$299.00
The Heritage Sneaker That Won't Quit

You'd think that a 100-year-old shoe might be ceding its reign to some whipper-snapper brands at this point, but Converse's iconic Chuck Taylor is still one of fashion's favorite shoes after almost a century on the market. (The prototype for the style was introduced in 1917.) This season was no exception, with the shoe appearing in street-style looks both normcore and editorial. Influencers and editors stuck with a mostly grayscale palette in their selection, but we've got our eye on some unexpected colors in Converse's New Arrivals section.

Anahita Moussavian brings a Southern California-cool to the gray Parisian streets.
Converse has partnered with countless artists, designers, and other brands over its 100+ years in business, and choosing a favorite collaboration is kind of like asking us to choose a favorite child. But, if you insist: we'd choose the iconic Comme de Garçons Play Chuck Taylor with the sneaky peekaboo heart logo, duh.
Comme Des Garçons Play
Hidden Heart Low Top Sneaker
$135.00
The dusty lavender high-top is a seriously elegant work-to-weekend option.
Converse
Chuck Taylor® All Star® Hi Sneaker
$75.00
Think it's your standard Chuck Taylor? Think again. This pale gray option has a scalloped opening, upping the cuteness factor just enough on an otherwise low-key shoe.
Converse
Frilly Scallop Platform Sneaker
$75.00
An easy option that you'll find yourself wearing to work five days a week.
Chinese Laundry
Radiant Bootie
$129.94$89.99
A sharp heel means business.
Treasure & Bond
Scope Bootie
$99.95
Get your texture on with this faux-snakeskin pair.
Matisse
Caty
$195.00
There's a New Loafer In Town

Has the loafer, normally the stay-at-home-and-study type, gone rogue? Suddenly appearing dans la rue tricked out with exaggerated hardware and in hot-to-trot colors (along with its foreign-exchange bestie, the brogue), it seems like this staid footwear standby is hanging out with a cool new crowd — and we want in.
Part creeper, part loafer; this transitional shoe is all wearability.
Dr. Martens
Gracia Stud Mary Jane Shoes
$125.00
A rune-like buckle adds mystery to these Tory Burch loafers.
Tory Burch
Jessa Loafer
$328.00$179.99
Super fresh and super clean, this Asos pair cultivates interest with minimal but-eye-catching hardware.
New Look
New Look Ring Detail Loafer In White
$37.00
From The Runway, To The Street... To The Campsite

Fashion continues to mine the functional, turning its attention now to hiking shoes. Joshua Tree-appropriate footwear abounds on the runways and in stores, and our favorite street-style stars are taking full advantage of this cool and comfortable trend.
Tried-and-true hiking boots from Danner will be a surprising companion to any outfit.
Danner
Jag Wool
$169.95$118.99
Leave it to Rag & Bone to deliver the subtlest, most spot-on version of any season's trends — their Low Top Hiking Sneaker is no exception.
rag & bone
Army Low Top Hiking Sneaker
$275.00
An all-weather pair to get you through the most rugged upstate weekends.
Timberland
Timberland Premium Work Boot
$170.00
Shades of A Party

If the fashion industry can't be on spring break, they can at least show their allegiance to this cherished, drunk institution through their footwear choices. We saw a multitude of avant-garde boots in some distinctly Daytona Beach-inspired colorways on the streets of Paris this season. Our verdict? WOOO!
Mango
Heel Leather Ankle Boot
$149.99
Tower over the competition with an unexpected heel.
ASOS DESIGN
Edina Heeled Ankle Boots
$64.00
Channel the day-drinking atmosphere with this super-sale score from coveted indie brand Maryam Nassir Zadeh.
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Agnes Booties
$582.00$232.80
Rare is the opportunity to score Dries Van Noten on sale, and we don't think this color will come around again anytime soon.
Dries Van Noten
Metallic Leather Block Heel Booties
$785.00$392.50
The Kitten Heel

Popularized in the 1950s as "trainer heels", short, spiky kitten heels have been inching (get it?) their way back to acceptance with the fashion crowd. We love this trend for its mutability — the heel can attach itself to anything from a mule to an over-the-knee boot and still look cute.
The Row
Coco Leather Mules
$795.00
Everlane's very appropriately-named Editor Heel is your best way to dip a (pointed) toe into the trend.
Everlane
The Editor Heel
$335.00$165.00
Snag this sunny, on-sale pair of satin mules — perfect for every spring and summer party.
Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall
$375.00$150.00
We couldn't find a more festive pair of shoes if we tried — and believe me, we tried!
Kate Spade
Donella
$348.00$312.99
The Impaler

The multi-inch stiletto is so not for the faint of heart. That wobbly little heel is liable to get you into all kinds of trouble with cobblestones, sewer grates, and muddy lawns. However, we can't deny its power to make a serious optical impact when you're strutting to an event. For better or for worse, the trend is very much back from its post-Sex and the City exile, and we'e here for it.
Business in the front, party in the back: a muted, super-soft gray scales back the sexiness of this heel just enough.
Brian Atwood
Brian Atwood Liason
$298.00$209.99
We honor the OG perpetrator of this trend with a selection from eponymous shoe line.
SJP
Vesper Bow Mules
$365.00$146.00
If you're going to rock a spike heel, you might as well go for it — no one's going to miss you in this over-the-knee sock boot.
FSJ
Spike Heel Thigh High Boots
$105.99
The Aggressively Square Toe

I'll get this out of the way: it's hip to be square. (Sorry.) The once-untouchable '90s footwear silhouette is back with a vengeance, and we're all flying white flags of surrender. This toe shape is strict, forming 90-degree angles at all times — rounded corners not permitted.
Ease back into this trend with a slip-on style, like these L'Amour Des Pieds mules.
L'amour Des Pieds
Winoc Mule Pump
$189.95
We're spellbound by these sky blue Geox loafers, and are already envisioning them with every pair of cropped jeans and trouser that we own.
Geox
Vivyanne Square Toe Loafer Pump
$159.94
If you're in the market for a basic black boot, we suggest staying ahead of the curve by going square.
& Other Stories
Square Toe Leather Boots
$179.00
Rubber Sole
We may not have been cool enough to wear those chunky oxfords in middle school, but we certainly looked up to the punk girls who wore platform boots and Doc Martens with their school uniforms. Luckily, we're getting a second chance — street style stars have ushered lug soles back into style, and we're not missing out this time.
Vagabond
Grace Platform Ankle Boot
$130.00$110.00
Stomp fashionably around town in these Rocket Dog platform combat boots.
Rocket Dog
Glen Plaid Platform Combat Boots
$95.00$66.50
An embellished Western creeper is the summer shoe you didn't know you needed.
Coach
Western Creeper
$395.00
Leave it to Marc Jacobs to put the perfect spin on a tried-and-true punk-rock style.
Marc Jacobs
X Dr. Martens Leather Ankle Boots
$234.00
