Every six months, the streets of the world's fashion capitals overflow with style-inspiration riches. In New York, London, Milan, and Paris, the fashion industry turns out in their newest and finest lewks, filling us with the frenzied realization that we need a vinyl trenchcoat, a teeny-tiny purse, and neon green everything. It's overwhelming! What's a shopper to do?
First, take a deep breath — we're here to help you navigate and focus. We're in the throes of Paris Fashion Week, the final circuit of the Month (yes, that's a capital M) and arguably our favorite, for a couple of reasons. First, the sometimes-decisive but always-alluring French-girl style is in fullest effect in its home city, and we're watching our Gallic counterparts with eagle eyes for styling tricks. Second, as the final leg, Paris is the last chance for the street-style stars from all over the world to pull out all the sartorial stops. So needless to say, we're really paying attention.
So, where to put your energy — and your dollars — when it comes to the endless eye candy that Paris provides? Well, since you asked: our expert opinion is shoes. We're seeing all kinds of trends this season: grunge redux, South Beach color schemes, Lilliputian heels, and cowboy boots. It's an exciting time below the knee, so we're rushing to our favorite retailers and filling our carts with footwear. Plus, nothing solves a life woe like new shoes. Want to forget your slush-sodden commute Monday morning commute? Usher in the new season with a festive purchase? Bored? We recommend new shoes for all of these scenarios, and we're looking at the streets of Paris to inform our next purchase. Allons-y.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
The Monster Sneaker
The fashion sneaker continues to dominate both the runways and the sidewalks, and its proportions seem to be increasing commensurate with the trend's popularity. We saw the sneaker accompanying every possible garment and hem length. When you need to match a super-techy athletic shoe with a flowing, bohemian maxi dress, do like the influencers do and just make sure that the colors match up perfectly.
Rombaut's all-white Boccaccio sneaker will be the perfect foil for all of your suiting trousers and prairie skirts this spring.
Nike brings its shoe-engineering expertise to the table with the extremely cute, extremely functional M2K Techno Sneaker. Grab 'em now, because they're selling out quick.
A collaboration from Adidas and Stella McCartney that will make you (and the people around you) smile.
How The West Was Worn
The cowboy boot — or shall we say, cowboy-inspired boot-adjacent footwear — continues its low-key slide into our feeds, and we like it. As long as the toe is structured, elongated, and pointy, and the heel is wide and stacked, you can get creative with pretty much every other aspect of this shoe — and you better believe these street-style stars did.
Frye has been turning out super-high quality boots since 1863. This "starter" cowboy pair will break in beautifully, and will look amazing in skirts and boyfriend jeans alike.
Wear this knee-high & Other Stories style with your floatiest of skirts.
The Heritage Sneaker That Won't Quit
You'd think that a 100-year-old shoe might be ceding its reign to some whipper-snapper brands at this point, but Converse's iconic Chuck Taylor is still one of fashion's favorite shoes after almost a century on the market. (The prototype for the style was introduced in 1917.) This season was no exception, with the shoe appearing in street-style looks both normcore and editorial. Influencers and editors stuck with a mostly grayscale palette in their selection, but we've got our eye on some unexpected colors in Converse's New Arrivals section.
Anahita Moussavian brings a Southern California-cool to the gray Parisian streets.
Converse has partnered with countless artists, designers, and other brands over its 100+ years in business, and choosing a favorite collaboration is kind of like asking us to choose a favorite child. But, if you insist: we'd choose the iconic Comme de Garçons Play Chuck Taylor with the sneaky peekaboo heart logo, duh.
Think it's your standard Chuck Taylor? Think again. This pale gray option has a scalloped opening, upping the cuteness factor just enough on an otherwise low-key shoe.
There's a New Loafer In Town
Has the loafer, normally the stay-at-home-and-study type, gone rogue? Suddenly appearing dans la rue tricked out with exaggerated hardware and in hot-to-trot colors (along with its foreign-exchange bestie, the brogue), it seems like this staid footwear standby is hanging out with a cool new crowd — and we want in.
Super fresh and super clean, this Asos pair cultivates interest with minimal but-eye-catching hardware.
From The Runway, To The Street... To The Campsite
Fashion continues to mine the functional, turning its attention now to hiking shoes. Joshua Tree-appropriate footwear abounds on the runways and in stores, and our favorite street-style stars are taking full advantage of this cool and comfortable trend.
Leave it to Rag & Bone to deliver the subtlest, most spot-on version of any season's trends — their Low Top Hiking Sneaker is no exception.
Shades of A Party
If the fashion industry can't be on spring break, they can at least show their allegiance to this cherished, drunk institution through their footwear choices. We saw a multitude of avant-garde boots in some distinctly Daytona Beach-inspired colorways on the streets of Paris this season. Our verdict? WOOO!
Channel the day-drinking atmosphere with this super-sale score from coveted indie brand Maryam Nassir Zadeh.
Rare is the opportunity to score Dries Van Noten on sale, and we don't think this color will come around again anytime soon.
The Kitten Heel
Popularized in the 1950s as "trainer heels", short, spiky kitten heels have been inching (get it?) their way back to acceptance with the fashion crowd. We love this trend for its mutability — the heel can attach itself to anything from a mule to an over-the-knee boot and still look cute.
Everlane's very appropriately-named Editor Heel is your best way to dip a (pointed) toe into the trend.
The Impaler
The multi-inch stiletto is so not for the faint of heart. That wobbly little heel is liable to get you into all kinds of trouble with cobblestones, sewer grates, and muddy lawns. However, we can't deny its power to make a serious optical impact when you're strutting to an event. For better or for worse, the trend is very much back from its post-Sex and the City exile, and we'e here for it.
Business in the front, party in the back: a muted, super-soft gray scales back the sexiness of this heel just enough.
We honor the OG perpetrator of this trend with a selection from eponymous shoe line.
If you're going to rock a spike heel, you might as well go for it — no one's going to miss you in this over-the-knee sock boot.
The Aggressively Square Toe
I'll get this out of the way: it's hip to be square. (Sorry.) The once-untouchable '90s footwear silhouette is back with a vengeance, and we're all flying white flags of surrender. This toe shape is strict, forming 90-degree angles at all times — rounded corners not permitted.
Ease back into this trend with a slip-on style, like these L'Amour Des Pieds mules.
We're spellbound by these sky blue Geox loafers, and are already envisioning them with every pair of cropped jeans and trouser that we own.
If you're in the market for a basic black boot, we suggest staying ahead of the curve by going square.
Rubber Sole
We may not have been cool enough to wear those chunky oxfords in middle school, but we certainly looked up to the punk girls who wore platform boots and Doc Martens with their school uniforms. Luckily, we're getting a second chance — street style stars have ushered lug soles back into style, and we're not missing out this time.
Stomp fashionably around town in these Rocket Dog platform combat boots.
Leave it to Marc Jacobs to put the perfect spin on a tried-and-true punk-rock style.
