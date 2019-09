So, where to put your energy — and your dollars — when it comes to the endless eye candy that Paris provides? Well, since you asked: our expert opinion is shoes . We're seeing all kinds of trends this season: grunge redux, South Beach color schemes, Lilliputian heels, and cowboy boots . It's an exciting time below the knee, so we're rushing to our favorite retailers and filling our carts with footwear. Plus, nothing solves a life woe like new shoes. Want to forget your slush-sodden commute Monday morning commute? Usher in the new season with a festive purchase? Bored? We recommend new shoes for all of these scenarios, and we're looking at the streets of Paris to inform our next purchase. Allons-y.