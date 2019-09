Give Summer A Proper Goodbye With These Labor Day Weekend Outfit Ideas

With only one more day to pack and plan out your looks, there's no time to spare finding the perfect outfit(s). You'll need some shorts, at least one pair of white jeans , countless sundresses and more bikinis than you can fit in an Away suitcase (even the really big one ). To ensure that you don't waste your last opportunity for a summer outfit pic, we went ahead and rounded up a handful of Labor Day weekend looks that are not only ~festive~, but perfect for everything that your weekend has to offer.