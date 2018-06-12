Welcome To What We're Calling 'Pajama Dressing 2.0'

Pajama dressing was exciting when it first circled the fashion sphere. It was all we wanted in a trend — to be able to sleep-in five (okay, maybe 15) more minutes and still look like we didn’t snooze our alarm by simply wearing a silky button-up and pants (or silky suit) with a pair of block heels and a trusty bag. Though its allure has started to fade, its evolved into something just as alluring. Here's what we’re calling 'Pajama Dressing 2.0.'
Think comfort (duh), mostly stripes, and sets that can be easily mixed and matched. Also, think summer knits. Sure, linen may be the best warm weather fabric (and we still can't resist a silky pajama set here and there), but knit sets may as well be the next pajama-like two-piece you should try. With just the right amount of cozy and breezy, the 10 sets ahead are just what we needed to keep the OG pajama dressing spark alive. All hail stylish comfort!