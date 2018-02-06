Silk Tops Aren't What They Used To Be (They're Way Cooler)

You may think of a silk top as something your mom wears under her suit, but the wardrobe piece has recently had a rebirth that goes far beyond your traditional button-up. From tie-front variations taking over Instagram to elevated twists on pajama dressing, we're quickly realizing that the silk blouse is actually a throw-on piece you know will look good every time, whether it's with jeans or matching pants. Look at it as being as versatile and effortless as your favorite wrap dress or no-brainer turtleneck; even when you don't feel like getting dressed, they're the type of piece that does the work for you.
Whether you're shopping for Valentine's Day (or Galentine's Day), or just looking to add a new piece to your easy-to-wear arsenal, we can almost guarantee a silk top is one of those items that won't just gather dust in the back of your closet. Really, there's nothing better than investing in an item you'll actually wear — especially one that'll help you look put-together without even trying.