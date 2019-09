Silk Tops Aren't What They Used To Be (They're Way Cooler)

You may think of a silk top as something your mom wears under her suit, but the wardrobe piece has recently had a rebirth that goes far beyond your traditional button-up. From tie-front variations taking over Instagram to elevated twists on pajama dressing, we're quickly realizing that the silk blouse is actually a throw-on piece you know will look good every time, whether it's with jeans or matching pants. Look at it as being as versatile and effortless as your favorite wrap dress or no-brainer turtleneck; even when you don't feel like getting dressed, they're the type of piece that does the work for you.