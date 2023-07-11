ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
ADVERTISEMENT
Tried & True Logo

How To Style The Same Wedding Guest Look For Different Dress Codes

Irina Grechko
Photo: Courtesy of Irina Grechko.
If your itinerary of weddings to attend shows no sign of slowing down this summer, you might feel like you're going through wedding guest looks faster than swimsuits. With every occasion a direct reflection of the couple and their tastes, no two affairs — or dress codes — are the same. But while venues may range from an indoor ballroom to a beach wedding within a single month, and clothing suggestions from black-tie to tropical cocktail to match, there's no need to shop for a new look every time an invitation lands in the mail. Instead, invest in a few good dresses that you can see staying in your closet for a while, and give them a second (and 10th and 20th) life by rotating the accessories.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
To answer the question "can I wear the same dress to different weddings," I styled three popular wedding guest looks — a bodycon dress from eco-conscious brand Mara Hoffman, a silk-and-lace slip gown from Australian label Sir (which is also a bridesmaid favorite!), and a floral high-low dress from Hill House Home (the brand's beloved Nap Dress would also work here) — for casual and formal scenarios. Ahead, how to wear the same dress for every occasion.

Mara Hoffman Sloan Dress: Casual Wedding Look

For a beach wedding, play up the fun factor of the Mara Hoffman bodycon popcorn midi by adding thematically appropriate accessories. Think: a raffia bag and platform flip-flops, both from the Mango x Simon Miller collaboration, maritime-inspired jewelry, and summertime extras like printed bandanas, anklets, and sunnies.
shop 5 products
Mara Hoffman
Sloan Dress
$750.00
Mara Hoffman
Mango x Simon Miller
Irregular Leather Platform Sandals
$399.99
Mango
Garrett Leight
Mildred Sun Sunglasses
$360.00
Garrett Leight
Jenny Bird
Francis Anklet
$120.00
Jenny Bird
Simon Miller x Mango
Shelly Raffia Handbag
$159.99
Simon Miller

Mara Hoffman Sloan Dress: Formal Wedding Look

To elevate the look for a more formal affair, keep the dress the sole color focal point and round out with solid-colored pieces. To keep the all-black accessories from looking boring, I went for ones with interesting details, like a tuxedo-style blazer with silky lapels (see top photo), a handbag with crystal fringe, and heeled sandals featuring a taxi-shaped heel.
shop 5 products
Mara Hoffman
Sloan Dress
$750.00
Mara Hoffman
Brandon Blackwood
Taxi Heel Sandal
$285.00
Brandon Blackwood
Mejuri
Figure Oversized Hoops
$198.00
Mejuri
Aupen
Purpose Handbag
$160.00
Aupen
BCBGMAXAZRIA
Pazienza Tuxedo Jacket
$109.99$368.00
BCBGMAXAZRIA

Sir Aries Gown: Casual Wedding Look

Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
To tone down a silk dress like Sir's popular Aries gown for, say, a barn wedding, enlist casual-leaning accessories like a straw hat, flat sandals, and sunglasses. Rather than reaching for a clutch, opt for a more laidback style like a shoulder or bucket bag. I lined mine with a scarf to both match my hat and be used in case of a night chill.
shop 4 products
Sir
Aries Cut Out Gown
$490.00
Sir
Longchamp
Le Pliage Extra Small Filet Knit Shoulder Bag
$85.00
Nordstrom
Luv Lou
The Harley In Choc Orange
$51.00$73.00
Luv Lou
Gigi Burris
Merle Straw Fedora With Feather Accents
$425.00
Neiman Marcus

Sir Aries Gown: Formal Wedding Look

Metallic accessories instantly glam up a look. In this case, I opted for on-trend silver metallics in the form of crystal sandals and clutch, though gold or bronze would complement the brown hue of the dress just as well. For extra wow factor, opt for a pair of dramatic opera gloves.
shop 4 products
Sir
Aries Cut Out Gown
$490.00
Sir
Schutz
Arabella Glam Embellished Slide Sandal
$198.00
Nordstrom
$118.00
Schutz
Kurt Geiger London
Party Eagle Drench Clutch
$135.00
Bloomingdale's
Lapointe
Faux Leather Gloves
$105.00$350.00
LaPointe

Hill House Home Matilda Dress: Casual Wedding Look

Embrace the sweetness of a floral dress for an outdoor wedding venue and double down with unabashedly feminine accessories like the trendy ballet flat, a cutesy bag, and pastel-hued sunnies. While the exact colorway of my Hill House Home dress is currently sold out, the other two botanical-inspired prints would work just as well.
shop 4 products
Frances Valentine
Honeypot Basket Vachetta Natural
$298.00
Frances Valentine
Hey Harper
Bella Earrings
$81.00
Hey Harper
Hill House Home
The Matilda Dress
$175.00
Hill House Home
Valentino Garavani
Tonal Rockstud Caged Ballerina Flats
$980.00
Neiman Marcus

Hill House Home Matilda Dress: Formal Wedding Look

To dress up a floral look, opt for luxe materials like satin and jewel tones in the form of stilettos and a clutch. To finish the look, take a cue from Bridgerton fashion and accessorize with ribbon bows, a silky shawl, and, should the weather allow, sheer gloves. Added bonus: This dress can be worn sleeveless, which creates plenty of room to add pearl jewelry.
shop 4 products
Sarah Flint
Perfect Nina 85
$650.00
Sarah Flint
Hill House Home
The Matilda Dress
$175.00
Hill House Home
Hill House Home
Belle Bow
$35.00
Hill House Home
Nina
Hepburn Crystal Buckle Clutch
$78.00
Nordstrom
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.

More from Styling Tips

R29 Original Series

Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT