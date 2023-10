Why Vitamin C Is Falling Out Of Favor Among Skincare Experts

However, with costs rising left and right, many of us want to spend less on skincare: Complicated skincare routines and layering trends aren’t always feasible. Is it any wonder, then, that vitamin C seems to be getting the chop? It’s certainly difficult to justify such a high price tag when the product might not last. “[Every brand] claims to have proprietary formulas and stabilized vitamin C that works like magic,” says Lartey. “But as someone who works behind the scenes in research and development, some of these product prices are truly unfounded and unexplainable,” she reveals. In fact, Lartey believes that the price point mainly reflects a brand trying to establish the type of consumers it will have. What’s more, Lartey thinks you likely won’t need a dedicated vitamin C serum if you’re looking to include it in your routine. Much like hyaluronic acid , it could already be in your current moisturizer or even your sunscreen, so it’s worth checking the ingredients list.