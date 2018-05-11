10 Instagrams To Stalk For Vintage Earrings

Vintage shopping can be both a hobby and a sport. But when it comes to jewelry — especially earrings — you really have to do some digging. Since most vintage stores have cases and baskets full of old treasures, it takes time, energy, and a whole lot of patience to find the good stuff (but it's in there, we swear!).
Luckily, we're in the age of shopping on Instagram, with vintage being what seems like one of the platform's most popular categories (at least, on our feeds). Tons of vintage stores either sell directly on Instagram, or post as soon as new pieces hit their websites, which means they do the digging for you — which means, instead of finding yourself elbow-deep in a sea of tangled up pieces, they present you with only the best of the best and ship them right to your door. All you have to do is turn on notifications for the pages you love, because the best pairs definitely go fast.
Ahead, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite Instagram accounts for spotting vintage baubles. That way, you can take pride in saying "They're vintage" every time someone compliments you on your bling.