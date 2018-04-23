5 Mini Powerhouses Step Into Spring's Biggest Shoe Trends

What's one thing you hope to be able to do by the time you're 10?

"Everything! I want to be everything. So one day when I grow up and I want to be an artist, I can practice painting and drawing and coloring. Or be a builder so I can practice building with my building blocks at school and at home. I am going to practice those things until I am 10 like all day and all night so I can be all those things when I grow up. And I can practice being a doctor and take care of my animals with my doctor's kit. Oh, and be a zoologist and take care of animals!"​