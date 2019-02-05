These Fancy Heels Are The Finishing Touch Your Valentine's Day Look Needs

Unlike fancy purses or a trendy pair of mismatched earrings, shoes are all about practicality. They protect you from the elements, weather-related and otherwise (we're looking at you, public transit!). And for the most part, we play by the rules, choosing sneakers that double as therapy shoes and chunky boots that would be appropriate for a construction site. But there are a few occasions here and there that call for a variety of shoe that's a little less utilitarian and a little more fun — like Valentine's Day.
Given that February 14 is arguably the biggest date night of the year, there's no better time than now for your collection of "appropriate" footwear to step aside and make room for a pair of fancy schmancy date-worthy shoes — even if it's only for one night. From rhinestone slingbacks to satin pumps, we've rounded up 16 pairs of date night heels that are sure to make this Valentine's Day look your best one yet.
