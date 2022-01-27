An Urban Outfitters Guide To The Best Y2K Trends

It seems as though the once polarizing Y2K fashion trend of 2021 is still going strong for 2022 — and it has only picked up steam since low-rise jeans and tube tops wriggled their way onto TikTok last year. Heck, Y2K trends are now even embraced by millennials who already lived through these shudder-inducing styles during their actual teen years — which really means one thing: Y2K fashion is back because the clothes reviving these turn-of-century looks are better than ever and more wearable than they used to be.
For instance, we're seeing low-rise jeans that actually cover the booty, slip dresses with structured corset details, and baggy cargo pants that don't drag on the ground (it was a thing back then, don't ask). The Y2K fashions of today are fearless, cute, (and, yes) nostalgic — and forever-young retailer Urban Outfitters happens to be a goldmine for all the best Y2K clothes in the game. Ahead, we put together a guide to navigating the millennium-defining trends at UO you may want to incorporate into your own 2022 wardrobe — that is, if you're feeling fly like that.
Low-Rise Denim
Long ago, low-rise jeans often meant that your whale tail might be on display — so it's godsent that these hip-hugging pants have since evolved to include full butt coverage. Plus, you now have several options: opt for a V-front button closure if you're feeling brave or have your pick of a mid- or low-rise, depending on how midriff you're feeling.
Colorful Pants
Candy-colored clothing defined the 2000s, from bubble-gum pinks to fluorescent neons to psychedelic prints. Pandemic life can be a drag but your wardrobe doesn't have to be — so grab a pair of "fun pants" that are guaranteed to quickly brighten your mood.
Babydoll & Slip Dresses
Truth be told, slip dresses are always in style for their versatility, minimalist design, and ease of wear — it's a perfect frock to include in your capsule wardrobe collection. That said, take a gander at the slips of 2022: Early-aughts grunge florals, babydoll empire waists, and corset details make the timeless slip more trend-forward.
Cargo Pants
The cargo pant is probably the second-most polarizing Y2K trend to come back (after low-rise jeans, of course) — likely because the bagginess of the leg is often contrasted with baby tops (which we know isn't a look that everyone loves to wear). But what makes these parachute-like pants more wearable in 2022 are the reasonable inseam lengths, high-rise fit, and smaller, less bulge-y pockets. One could even say it's all cargo, no bulk.
Band Tees
Very good vintage band tees are expensive. So scoring a very good "fake" vintage band tee affordably is deserving of a prize. (And the prize is looking legit without actually being legit.) Urban Outfitters has a whole selection of yester-year artist tees, like this distressed Sublime top or a "...Baby One More Time"-era Britney keepsake.
Halter Tops
Next stop: Decolletage city! The halter tops of 2022 are not for the reserved — they're cropped at the ribcage, fit like sports bras, and are all kinds of strappy across the chest or around the neck. Poor spaghetti tanks never had a chance.
Track Pants
Athleisurewear and "leggings as pants" have finally paved way for looser-leg track pants (or velour pants) that can be worn in place of jeans, or with a sports bra and a matching track jacket for a sweet taste of Sporty Spice.
