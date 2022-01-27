An Urban Outfitters Guide To The Best Y2K Trends

The cargo pant is probably the second-most polarizing Y2K trend to come back (after low-rise jeans, of course) — likely because the bagginess of the leg is often contrasted with baby tops (which we know isn't a look that everyone loves to wear). But what makes these parachute-like pants more wearable in 2022 are the reasonable inseam lengths, high-rise fit, and smaller, less bulge-y pockets. One could even say it's all cargo, no bulk.