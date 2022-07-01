The One Item That R29 Editors Always Bring On Vacation

"When I'm packing, it's a constant game of Tetris to figure out which of my beauty essentials can fit in my cosmetic bag, let alone my carry-on. That's why the Béis Terry Cosmetic Pouch has become my go-to travel mini-bag. With a removable wristlet strap, it can serve as your personal item for a flight or function as a casual cloud-like clutch for weekend pool parties and beach bonfires. The pouch is deceptively roomy — I can fit all of my makeup, hair, and skin-care products, and then some. Or swap in a water bottle, sunscreen, sunglasses, and the usual suspects (phone, keys, wallet). I've got the citron color, aka the perfect neon lemon-lime to match the summer vibes I've been pining after for the past two years." —Melissah Yang, Entertainment & Culture Director