Found: The Chicest Beach Accessories We’ve Ever Seen

The beach bums have spoken — quite literally. Butts have found these lightweight beach chairs quite comfy, thanks to the padded seats and back. They score a perfect 5-star rating from 19 reviews with customers raving about their versatility. "Great for the beach, park, concerts, or a sunny day in the yard! They even have a pouch at the back to store your essentials and [these chairs can be] easily transported with a shoulder strap." No need to be overly precious over these adorable prints, either — the fabric is water-, tear-, and fade-resistant.