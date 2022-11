10 Ways To Style Sequins For Day & Night — According To R29 Editors

"When it comes to sequins, the bigger, the better in my book. This Free People skirt (that's no longer available) is so fun to twirl around in — very reminiscent of the iconic Paco Rabanne chainmail mini skirt. Styling this for the day was tricky, especially because it is rather short (though it is secretly a skort, so you do feel more covered than you look). To balance out its length, I paired it with a chunky sweater and my trusty Converse high-tops. I didn’t want to compete with the sparkle so I kept my color palette simple with black and white, and leaned into the festive spirit with some star-printed tights (worn over nude, fleece-lined tights so I don’t freeze). For a nighttime look, I’m not one for glam so I’d wear this with one of my favorite baby tees, statement boots, and a vintage leather jacket."