I Tried 15 Holiday Looks From Reformation — & Here’s What Worked

After some guidance from the Ref team on pulling the most festive holiday options — from emerald green silk tops to retro wrap dresses in poppy new prints and one celebrity-favorite bestseller — I ventured down to my stocked-and-ready dressing room to get suited up. Click through to see nine of the fifteen Reformation outfits I tried with my personal notes on how each really felt, looked, and fit. And, let it be known: my selected dressing-room lighting of choice was "golden."