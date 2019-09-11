I Tried On 10 Of Everlane’s New Arrivals And Here’s What I Really Thought

I bet I’m like most of you office-bound Everlane fans, browsing and shopping the precisely merchandised site from the comfort of my swivel chair. That’s how I do a lot of shopping these days; analyzing how garments fit on a model and wondering if they will actually look that good on my sub-standard-model height frame.
That’s not to say I don’t love getting lost in a tactile, museum-like retail space — it just takes a compelling reason and a “10” on the convenience Richter scale to get me to deviate from my daily routine. This perfect storm came to pass yesterday at the opening of Everlane’s newest retail location in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, which just happens to be just a stone’s throw from my own humble abode.
In addition to the easy micro-commute to check out the gleaming new shop, I’d been eyeing a number of the brand’s just-landed autumnal styles — a mod plaid mac coat, some subtle tonal kick-flare jeans, and all corduroy everything — and I was enticed by an opportunity to finally give these bookmarked items a spin offline. In the name of journalism (and an honest self-interest in my own fall wardrobe affairs) I did what any modern "reporter" does these days — took mirror selfies of each and every look, and jotted down some feels about style and fit. Click through to see what I sampled — and help me decide what to pull the trigger on out of the 12 brand-new pieces.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.