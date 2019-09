I Tried On 10 Of Everlane’s New Arrivals And Here’s What I Really Thought

In addition to the easy micro-commute to check out the gleaming new shop, I’d been eyeing a number of the brand’s just-landed autumnal styles — a mod plaid mac coat , some subtle tonal kick-flare jeans , and all corduroy everything — and I was enticed by an opportunity to finally give these bookmarked items a spin offline. In the name of journalism (and an honest self-interest in my own fall wardrobe affairs) I did what any modern "reporter" does these days — took mirror selfies of each and every look, and jotted down some feels about style and fit. Click through to see what I sampled — and help me decide what to pull the trigger on out of the 12 brand-new pieces.