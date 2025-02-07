4 Plus-Size Valentine’s Outfit Ideas That Will Have You Heart-Eyed

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
R29 Contributing Editor Sarah Chiwaya (aka Curvily) is a “shops-for-a-living” expert on plus-size fashion. Follow along as she tests new drops with inclusive size ranges, recommends the best plus shopping destinations, and serves up styling tips and looks.
The official season of romance is upon us, and with it comes the perennial question of what to wear for Valentine's Day. I love any excuse to dress on theme, but I also value versatility in my wardrobe, so when I’m shopping for a Valentine’s Day outfit, I generally avoid overly kitschy, holiday-specific heart prints. Instead, choosing rich colors (red, pink, etc.) that you can wear year-round will let you get more wear out of your purchases.
Unfortunately, avoiding those on-the-nose items is harder when shopping plus; the industry at large still seems to be under a misconception that we’ll be content with the corniest graphic print tees. Thankfully, there are some brands doing it right. Ahead, plus-size Valentine’s Day outfit ideas I will be bringing out on February 14 this year. The best part? All of these pieces have endless wardrobe potential well beyond this month.
Plus-Size Valentine's Day Outfit Idea: Brunch Date
The moment I saw the latest release from the Kate Spade x Eloquii collaboration (available in sizes 14-28), I knew it was perfect for a fashionable Valentine’s Day. This dress in particular called to me, as the fun bow detail and the tulle-lined skirt make it feel very in line with the iconic Kate Spade aesthetic. The true-to-size fit and the smart construction are what I’ve come to expect from plus-size label Eloquii, and this collaboration comes through here, too: I tried both this confection of a dress and the sleek black floral sequin maxi, and they both fit perfectly. In this pretty pale pink, this dress is perfect for a brunch date (even better if it’s a frilly high tea!).
I styled it with red patent pumps and a heart clutch, but if I was going to a cute Galentine’s Day get-together, I’d layer it over a crisp button-down and go with tonal pink accessories. (How good would this look with a lush velvet headband and pink Mary Jane heels?) It also comes in black, which works for anyone who wants a little romance but isn’t keen on reds and pinks.
My only note on this style is that you might want to pick up a little travel-size wrinkle release spray — I steamed my dress right before wearing but, as taffeta wrinkles easily with wear, the bottom was a little rumpled by the time I shot it.
Plus-Size Valentine's Day Outfit Idea: Date Night
A good slip dress is a wardrobe staple. That said, I’ve tried bias-cut slip dresses from many plus and size-inclusive brands and, by and large, have been disappointed with how they are not fit for curves. When I tried a satin slip dress from Baacal though, I was beyond impressed. Designer Cynthia Vincent has decades of fashion fit knowledge under her belt (see: her work at Vince), and that expertise is apparent in the cut of these slip dresses. I love them so much, I’ve been amassing a collection over the last few years: I have black, cobalt blue, silvery silk, and now this sultry red one.
The dress is sexy (with slits on both sides) and date night-ready on its own, but you can easily dress it down with a chunky cardigan like this baby pink cable knit. I took inspiration from the lurex thread in the knit and accessorized the look with silver boots and my beloved Telfar bag. The pale pink looks great with the bold red of the slip, and I love the unexpected pairing of silver with this otherwise classic Valentine’s Day color palette.
Plus-Size Valentine's Day Outfit Idea: Sexy Night Out
Red is here to stay, and this mesh set from Wray NYC is a great way to add the color trend to your wardrobe. This ethically made, size-inclusive label has become my favorite in the last few years thanks to its bold styles. Available in XXS to 6XL, the separates are size-graded correctly and fit like they're meant to from the smallest size to the largest. The mini skirt is also double-lined, so no extra layers are required. The top is a sheer mesh, so I added a bra from French luxury label Empreinte — something this pretty deserves to be seen, after all! (You can layer this over a tank top or under a button-down if you want more coverage, though.)
I leaned into the crimson trend, pairing the look with a coat in a deeper black cherry hue for a night out. The faux-leather trench is from actress Ashley Park’s Rent the Runway collaboration but, unfortunately, XXL is the largest size offered, so this item likely won’t work for sizes above 20/22. For a similar look, check out this black version in sizes up to 6x. The dark red boots are a true wide-calf Journee Collection option from DSW — they fit my 18.5” calves! — and surprisingly comfortable. (The brand also offers extra-wide-calf options, if standard wide-calf boots don’t work for you.)
I've worn multiple outfits using these separates outside of Valentine's Day: the skirt with a ribbed white tank and my favorite chunky Buffalo sneakers; the sheer top with low-slung baggy jeans and a red patent kitten heel; and the set worn with red tights and boots for a full-on monochrome moment.
Plus-Size Valentine's Day Outfit Idea: Casual Outing
Never Fully Dressed has become a go-to for me when it comes to bold colors and prints, so it was one of the first places I looked when I started shopping for plus-size Valentine’s looks. It did not disappoint. Historically, the British brand has had many great pink-and-red options: boudoir-inspired slips, embellished pink-and-red button-downs, pretty pink plisse maxi dresses, etc.
This printed mesh number is a winner. I love how easy it is — very much a throw-on-and-go type of outfit. It can be dressed up with heels if desired, but I prefer styling it more casually with silver boots. I love that the dress is cut to highlight curves without clinging, and the soft stretch mesh is very comfortable. The print and colorway are also festive enough for Valentine’s without feeling too season-specific, and the mesh material and attached slip are lightweight enough to wear into summer.
