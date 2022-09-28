Story from Fashion

8 Lessons In Cold-Weather Dressing From Paris Fashion Week Street Style

Ebony-Renee Baker
The OG fashion capital opened its streets to fashion week on Monday, welcoming some of the world’s biggest designers, from Saint Laurent and Loewe to Miu Miu and Stella McCartney. Although weather conditions have been less than favorable of late — read: rain, wind and below-50-degree temperatures — guests have remained dedicated to their fashion week uniforms, providing us with some of the best street style inspiration yet. 
In midi skirts and baggy jeans, bright hues or head-to-toe black (the Parisian way, of course), we’ve rounded up our favorite looks captured throughout Paris Fashion Week spring 2023. Scroll on for your reminder that chilly autumn weather doesn’t mean slacking on style. Your new-season outfit inspiration awaits.
Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
Elevate your big (faux) fur coat with sport-style sunnies.
Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Wide-leg jeans and rainproof shoes? Stylist Mira Al-Momani proves it to be chic and practical.
Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
Big, fuzzy toppers are swiftly taking over and this is a less obnoxious way to style one. 
Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
Style your summer co-ords for fall like this clever guest — just layer with leggings!
Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
Socks and slingbacks… Clearly, it works. 
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Creative consultant Ilenia Toma shows us how to style a chunky knit for more formal occasions (we suggest layers underneath for extra warmth).
Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
Match your accessories with the hardware on your go-to leather jacket for a pulled-together 'fit. In this guest’s case, it’s silver from head to toe. 
Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
This is your sign to source a vintage windbreaker ASAP. 

