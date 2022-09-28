The OG fashion capital opened its streets to fashion week on Monday 26th September, welcoming some of the world’s biggest designers, from Saint Laurent and Loewe to Miu Miu and Stella McCartney. Although weather conditions have been less than favourable of late – read: rain, wind and below-10-degree temperatures – guests have remained dedicated to their fashion week uniforms, providing us with some of the best street style inspiration yet.
In midi skirts and baggy jeans, bright hues or head-to-toe black (the Parisian way, of course), we’ve rounded up our favourite looks captured throughout Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer '23. Scroll on for your reminder that chilly autumn weather doesn’t mean slacking on style. Your new-season outfit inspiration awaits…
Creative consultant Ilenia Toma shows us how to style a chunky knit for more formal occasions (we suggest layers underneath for extra warmth).
Match your accessories with the hardware on your go-to leather jacket for a pulled-together 'fit. In this guest’s case, it’s silver from head to toe.