You Can Still Wear Knits In This Heat – Here’s How

While our schooldays have conditioned us to believe that August means the dreaded end of summer, the calendar (and the current temperatures) suggests otherwise. As summer continues and we find clever ways to dress for the heat, we're here to remind you that you can make use of your wardrobe, including your lightweight knits.
From knit separates by House of Sunny and Damson Madder to woven dresses that give the ideal amount of stretch (see: Reformation and Zara), there are tons of versatile knits that can be worn through summer and the seasons that follow.
For an expert lesson in summer styling, we had six members of the Refinery29 team put summer knitwear to the test – yes, in the middle of a heatwave. If that doesn't scream dedication to the cause, we're not sure what would. Scroll on for knit (and crochet) inspiration to last you well into the new year.
