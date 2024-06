Bring The Ocean Wherever You Are With Trending Pearl & Shell Jewelry

New jewelry is one of the easiest ways to freshen up your summer outfits , celebrate a new season, and try out bold trends . The spring/summer 2024 runways from designers like Schiaparelli and Collina Strada showed off ocean-inspired jewelry , and it has since become a popular look with brands like Jenny Bird (that’s currently offering an R29 reader-exclusive discount!), Jennifer Behr, and Kendra Scott who are all offering statement sea creature, pearl, and shell jewelry this season.From classic freshwater pearl earrings to kitschy coral wrap bracelets, you can take on the oceanic jewelry trend as subtly or boldly as you’d like. We’ve rounded up the best sea creature and nautical jewelry across necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, and anklets to slip on this summer, and to bring the deep blue seas and sandy beaches wherever you are. Scroll on to shop whimsical ocean-inspired jewelry to elevate your everyday outfits, punctate your special occasion looks , and add to your vacation packing list.