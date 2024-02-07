“I Have Nothing To Wear!” Yes, You Do — You Just Have Decision Fatigue

Fashion is sometimes more about how you feel than how you look. Working with clients, Irving likes to take a more empathetic approach to help them find what works best for them. “It’s really about self-discovery and trial and error, allowing the time to make mistakes, and really figuring out what it is that you like and don’t like about a particular piece,” Irving says. “Getting dressed each day is a practice of that.” In the same way that you might add more veggies to your diet, or curb bad habits like self-judgment, we are all capable of making executive decisions about our wardrobes — which will ultimately provide energy rather than fatigue. Making sure there’s some versatility across your pieces can be really helpful, too.