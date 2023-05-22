Living Costs Keep Rising, But My Paycheck Isn’t — How Am I Supposed To Stay Afloat?

1. Reevaluate your spending plan. What are your essential monthly costs? What are the priorities, where do you spend the most, and what can you negotiate?

2. How much can you expect in monthly income (wages, unemployment, aid, assistance, etc.) for the next one to six months? What are realistic ways to increase your monthly income? What can you do in the short-term and the long term?

3. How much do you have in your emergency fund (cash reserves) to bridge any gaps in your essential costs and inflows? Evaluate how comfortable you are with how long those reserves will last you.

4. Review your debts and if you can afford to continue to pay them for the foreseeable future.

5. Evaluate your current employment situation at the company and industry level. If you lost your job, what would be your biggest financial concern? For example, having health insurance might be someone’s first priority, while falling behind on debt payments might be someone else’s.