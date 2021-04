It’s Time To Digitise Your Wardrobe, Just Like In Clueless

"Lockdown has provided a conscious pause and given a lot of women like me a moment where they can reflect on what they own, and fall in love with their wardrobe again," says Bianca Rangecroft, founder of Whering , an app that digitises your wardrobe, allowing you to organise and plan outfits, get styling suggestions (yep, just like Cher in Clueless ) and product recommendations to fill the gaps in your wardrobe. Whering launched in June 2020, born from a desire to change the way we look at the clothes we already own. "The ‘I have nothing to wear’ dilemma feels universal, and that sensation of being trapped in indecision is so familiar," says Rangecroft. "For me, part of the problem isn’t having nothing to wear but having nothing new to wear. We’re addressing clothing utilisation, which is the part we have to be better at. We can buy less, buy smarter, but if we don’t use the stuff that we have, we’re failing the people who make our clothes."