“I Have Nothing To Wear!” Yes, You Do — You Just Have Decision Fatigue

Life can often feel like a series of endless decisions. On any given morning, you might find yourself staring at your wardrobe , frozen by the breadth of decisions needed to get dressed. You’re trying to decide which of your tops are appropriate for the office , then mentally pairing them with various trousers, shoes, and jackets… Until it gets too late to keep deliberating. Later that evening you’re browsing shopping sites — because you’ve decided you now need a new transitional jacket — and you’re inundated with sponsored ads and thousands of options with various panic-inducing price tags. Now you’re questioning whether you need a new jacket at all. Your eco-anxiety chimes in, and suddenly your decision is playing a primary role in the climate crisis. So you decide your wardrobe is already filled with a million things you don’t wear anyway, close the browser and repeat.