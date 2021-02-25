Ever since we traded in our office outfits for more casual WFH wardrobes, sweatpants have skyrocketed from the bottom drawer to the forefront of our closets. And, with winter in full effect, there's no better choice in versatile stay-at-home attire than this loungewear staple. In an effort to narrow down the best of the best, we went straight to the sweatpants' source: you.
We started our hunt inside Refinery29's Slack channels, where a passionate discussion ensued about which sweatpants reign supreme. We then asked our dedicated readers (aka you!) to spill the beans on which comfy pants are must-buy material — and the ensuing style recs did not disappoint. Read on to peep what we, you, and your crew are lounging in (with sweatpant-selfies included): there's everything from cotton-fleece classics perfect for working cross-legged on the couch to modern-tailored pairs stylish enough to wear with loafers for a double-masked coffee run.
