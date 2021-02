We started our hunt inside Refinery29's Slack channels, where a passionate discussion ensued about which sweatpants reign supreme. We then asked our dedicated readers (aka you!) to spill the beans on which comfy pants are must-buy material — and the ensuing style recs did not disappoint. Read on to peep what we, you, and your crew are lounging in (with sweatpant-selfies included): there's everything from cotton-fleece classics perfect for working cross-legged on the couch to modern-tailored pairs stylish enough to wear with loafers for a double-masked coffee run.