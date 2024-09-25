The Most Comfortable Joggers, According To R29 Editors & Readers

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Ever since we traded in our office outfits for more casual WFH wardrobes, joggers have skyrocketed from the bottom drawer to the forefront of our wardrobes. And, with autumn creeping in, there's no better choice in versatile stay-at-home attire than this loungewear staple. This led us on a quest to find the absolute best of the best — i.e. the most comfortable jogging bottoms you can shop now.
We started our hunt inside Refinery29's GoogleChat channels, where a passionate discussion ensued about which jogger reigns supreme. We then asked our dedicated readers (you!) to spill the beans on which comfy trousers are must-buys — and the ensuing style recs did not disappoint.
Read on to peep what we, your Refinery29 shopping experts, and you, our dedicated readers, are lounging in. There's everything from cotton-fleece classics perfect for working cross-legged on the sofa to modern, tailored pairs slick enough to style up for a last-minute coffee date.
“If you’re after some properly thick, quality joggers that will actually last you a long time, look no further. These are my go-to's for truly cold weather and for the first few days of my period, especially when I know I might be popping out for a walk, a coffee or for errands — mostly because I always feel confident in them. The slightly baggier, oversized fit is perfect for when you’re feeling bloated and need a thicker material to cover up any period pant/pad VPL (or to stay warm).” — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
"The fabric is so soft and comfy, it's like wearing a blanket and nothing at the same time." — Frances, R29 reader
"They're incredibly cosy and the most comfortable pair I own. The company is dedicated to helping save the environment by using as many sustainable and recyclable materials as possible. Knowing they're eco-friendly makes the splurge all the more gratifying." — Roxy, R29 reader
“I own these joggers in three colours. I first bought a pair just after I graduated and needed some affordable loungewear, and have now been wearing them for the better part of eight years — I love them that much. I have poor blood circulation, so my legs and feet are often freezing in the winter, and an average pair of leggings and joggers aren’t enough to keep me warm. These joggers come with a thick, ultra-fluffy lining that helps my body retain its temperature, and the sleek silhouette is very petite-friendly. (They skim my calves instead of creating a bulk of fabric around my ankles.) Of course, the pockets are always a bonus. I’ve worn them on countless bed-rotting days and long-haul flights, and they've only gotten cosier with every wash.” — Venus Wong, Senior Writer
“I live in joggers. The minute I enter my flat, I run upstairs to rid myself of my ‘outside’ clothes and put on my clean, cosy ‘indoor’ clothes. (If I sat on the bus in it, I am not sitting on my bed in it.) I love all sweats, but you really have reached a pinnacle in life when you’ve experienced cashmere joggers. They make me feel like a rich housewife on Big Little Lies or the type of woman who would own a ski chalet. They might be expensive, but I spend more than half my time in my comfy clothes, so having a luxury pair of joggers to put on with a chunky cardigan or a giant hoodie honestly makes me feel like a million dollars. The perfect attire for a film night, home-cooked dinner, or literally just lying down anywhere in your home.” — Alicia Lansom, Associate Editor
"These Zella joggers are my favourite pair of sweatpants to both lounge in and run errands in. They’re lightweight, which is perfect for the summer, and they have a slim profile, which I appreciate since I’m petite. They come in a variety of bright colours so you can leave the house in them without feeling like a slob. Best of all, they feel like butter!" — Katie, R29 reader
"My favourite joggers for working from home are these ones by Tentree. They’re lightweight and soft; look stylish and are super comfy. Works for the outdoors too. Best of all, they’re sustainable, vegan and ethically sourced." — Ashi, R29 reader
"First, they’re soooo soft with stretch and fabric return. Second, they’re long enough (I take a 30" inseam). Third, I can wear them super-casually with a T-shirt, trainers or mules and a cashmere jumper. And fourth, they’re easily washable and dryable! Truthfully, all of Lou & Grey's clothing, leggings, and especially the sweat sets have dominated my wardrobe for months now." — Larissa, R29 reader
“These are my other top pick. I love these joggers so much, I have three pairs. (And counting! I’m just waiting for more sizes to come back in stock.) They’re buttery soft, insanely comfortable and thin enough to wear in bed or during warmer weather — in fact, I’m slowly replacing all my old, ratty pyjama bottoms with these because they’re just. So. Damn. Cosy! You can still wear these out too as they have just the right amount of slouch without looking sloppy. I like that they’re gathered at the ankle, too, which is great if you’re on the petite side like me.” — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
“My favourite go-to jogger is from the Z Supply collection — the Classic Gym Jogger — which is made with soft fleece fabric and comes in so many colourways. They are so super-soft, inside and outside, and are perfect for lounging or running errands with a casual-cool look. They are sweatpants, but elevated.” — Mandy, R29 reader
“I thought about lying to you here, I really did. I wish I could say that my favourite, most comfortable pair of joggers are from somewhere super-chic, like Anthropologie or COS, but alas… My most-worn pair are from the humble racks of H&M. I know, I know. Honestly, I have owned three pairs of H&M’s cheap and cheerful joggers for the best part of five years, and I’ve yet to bother buying any more. Longevity aside, I love these because they aren’t cuffed at the bottom (I’ve always been a wide-leg girlie), and they look smart if styled that way. (Sometimes, I need to go from the office to the dog park, and these joggers can do both.) Plus, they aren’t too hot. (I hate being hot.) These are made with a perfectly comfortable sweatshirt fabric that I can sleep in, run in, walk the dog in, ad infinitum…” — Humeara Mohamed, SEO Writer