The Most Comfortable Joggers, According To R29 Editors & Readers

“I thought about lying to you here, I really did. I wish I could say that my favourite, most comfortable pair of joggers are from somewhere super-chic, like Anthropologie or COS, but alas… My most-worn pair are from the humble racks of H&M. I know, I know. Honestly, I have owned three pairs of H&M’s cheap and cheerful joggers for the best part of five years, and I’ve yet to bother buying any more. Longevity aside, I love these because they aren’t cuffed at the bottom (I’ve always been a wide-leg girlie), and they look smart if styled that way. (Sometimes, I need to go from the office to the dog park, and these joggers can do both.) Plus, they aren’t too hot. (I hate being hot.) These are made with a perfectly comfortable sweatshirt fabric that I can sleep in, run in, walk the dog in, ad infinitum…” — Humeara Mohamed, SEO Writer