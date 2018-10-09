Not Too High, Not Too Low: The Just-Right Boots You Never Knew You Needed

When it comes to buying shoes, there are a lot of things to think about. With boots, there's even more. Stick to the classics or go more trendy? Flat or platform? High-heel or kitten? The number of variations can make anyone go a little crazy. But after years of trying and failing to find that one perfect pair of boots, we've finally done it. Introducing what we like to call the just-right boot — a.k.a. the not-too-short, not-too-tall height that can be paired with denim, dresses, and skirts of all lengths and styles.
Sounds pretty great, huh? We think so too. But it gets better. On top of being a winner in terms of length and styling ability, our version of mid-calf boots comes in literally every on-trend style you can imagine. Cowboy boots? Check! Chunky lace-ups? You bet! Pick a boot, any boot — if it comes with a mid-calf option, guaranteed, it's superior. And we're not the only ones betting big on this just-right style. From Attico to Rachel Comey, all your designer go-tos are making this boot their own. Just take a look at the 15 options ahead to finally find a pair of boots that are right for you.
