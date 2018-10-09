Not Too High, Not Too Low: The Just-Right Boots You Never Knew You Needed

Sounds pretty great, huh? We think so too. But it gets better. On top of being a winner in terms of length and styling ability, our version of mid-calf boots comes in literally every on-trend style you can imagine. Cowboy boots? Check! Chunky lace-ups? You bet! Pick a boot, any boot — if it comes with a mid-calf option, guaranteed, it's superior. And we're not the only ones betting big on this just-right style. From Attico to Rachel Comey, all your designer go-tos are making this boot their own. Just take a look at the 15 options ahead to finally find a pair of boots that are right for you.