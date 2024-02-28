Lululemon’s Best New Travel Accessories — According To A Frequent Flier

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
If you know me, you know that I love to dress up while on vacation. My parents both work in the travel and hospitality business, and I for one think fondly of a time when air travel was glamorous and special. Now, am I making the case for rolling up to the TSA agent in black tie? No — unless that's like, your thing. What I am making a case for, however, is elevating the airport fit check with a few upgraded basics. And here's where Lululemon comes in.
I'm a longtime fan of the brand for its performance wear, swimsuits, lounge pieces, internet-beloved accessories and everything in between. Among my group chat, I'm somewhat of a Lulu-whisperer — but even I admit to sleeping on their off-duty pieces, like casual separates and non-workout apparel. Below, keep reading to see how one frequent flier (me!) styles two Lululemon travel outfits that nail the perfect combo of comfort, style, and function.
When in doubt, keep your color palette neutral. I like wearing black for travel since I've spilled one too many sodas on myself during the in-flight drink service, so I opted for a black tank and these breathable cotton-poplin shorts that have pockets aplenty and a drawstring waist for comfort.
The pièce de résistance of this look is without a doubt the Relaxed-Fit Twill Blazer, which I dangerously opted for in a gorgeous light beige. (Rest assured, it also comes in black.) I love the concept of a blazer — sharp, tailored, stylish — but as a petite gal, a lot of times the fit doesn't quite work and I end up looking like I borrowed my mom's workwear instead. This one is truly perfect: lightweight and comfortable, super chic, and with pockets roomy enough to fit a wallet, passport, and other essentials. Best of all, I feel like a million bucks — even if I'm sitting in the middle seat in coach.
Shop Lululemon travel clothes
Onto the accessories: Because you can't travel without comfortable footwear, I finished my 'fit with an all-white pair of the just-dropped Cityverse sneakers, which go with just about anything in your suitcase. Speaking of, my bag of choice here is the new 2-in-1 Travel Duffle Backpack — which I feel is going to be a game-changer. I tend to pack heavy, and this roomy bag can be converted to carry however you wish.
I could see this working great for a weekend trip or as an extra bag for souvenirs on a long trip since it folds nearly flat when empty. Best of all, it is functional without having too many unnecessary features; as anyone who travels often can attest, there's a fine line between useful and overwhelming. Some travel packs have so many pockets and straps, that I often lose items that should be easy to access. Not this one. It has all the core features you would want from a large bag — an open-top flap for easy access, chest straps for a comfortable carry, removable long straps — with nothing you don't. (Especially when you invest in things like packing cubes that make organizing a cinch.) At $198, she is pricey, but I can already tell she is built to last. I cannot wait for the adventures to come.
For a more casual travel look, I opted for an elevated take on the basics: A boxy cotton white tee and black Dance Studio cargo joggers. Let me say something about these pants up top: I didn't expect to love them as much as I do. They're baggy but not too oversized. Plus, the pockets on pockets mean I can skip a purse if I'm going on a quick errand. Even if I'm traveling somewhere warm, I always like to bring a layer since airports and planes can be quite chilly — this cropped Wunder Puff vest feels super cool and streetwear-inspired, and keeps my torso toasty but not too hot.
The hero bag of this ensemble is Lululemon's riff on the classic canvas tote. It's roomy enough for a day trip, but chic enough that I'll also use it as a work bag when I'm in my city. Lastly, I donned the same pair of Cityverse sneaks, which are comfortable enough to run to your gate, but polished enough to look like you just came from the airport lounge.
