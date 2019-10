The Chunky Shoe Style Fashion Girls Are Wearing In Paris

Boot weather is back, and it's a breath of fresh air... literally. It's finally time to pack away our sandals in favor of Fall-ready footwear, from loafers to knee-highs. But this season marks a change in the footwear market unlike anything we've previously seen. Last year's boot range was expansive and diverse, with cowboy boots croc boots and knee-high boots all vying for the number one spot on our shoe racks. This season, whilst still early, we're predicting a smaller, more selective array of options to choose from.