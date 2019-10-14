The Chunky Shoe Style Fashion Girls Are Wearing In Paris

Boot weather is back, and it's a breath of fresh air... literally. It's finally time to pack away our sandals in favour of autumn-ready footwear, from loafers to knee-highs. But this season marks a change in the footwear market unlike anything we've previously seen. Last year's boot range was expansive and diverse, with cowboy boots, hiking boots, croc boots and knee-high boots all vying for the number one spot on our shoe racks. This season, whilst still early, we're predicting a smaller, more selective array of options to choose from.
The autumn 2019 boot season will be a (s)luggish one, with mega platforms and chunky soles taking precedence over last season's stiletto and block heels. While chunky styles were previously designed solely for utility purposes (i.e., not face planting during a storm), we're now seeing brands seamlessly blend fashion and function, churning out over-the-knee and sock boots with a bulky lug sole.
Traditionally, to fall into the lug boot category, boots have to have deep ridges in the sole, a design trait specialised by brands like Dr. Martens and Timberlands. Today, we're a bit more lenient with the term, extending it to include all of the season's chunky platform boots.
Shop the lug boot trend with our top 16 pairs, ahead.
