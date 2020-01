The Love Knot Is A Tiny Symbol For A Big Heart

The romance and fluidity of these interwoven ringlets has not gone unnoticed by industry heavyweights like Kate Spade and Tiffany & Co. , but Celine's adoption of the symbol is the most significant. Their current selection of knotted bangles and rings isn't an attempt to tie up loose ends during a transitional period for the brand, but a way of drawing deeper connections to its recent history. "The knot pattern is interpreted into easy-to-wear, symbolic and timeless bracelets, rings and hoops," Maison Celine shared with Refinery29 in a statement, explaining that the existing designs come from an original model that was hand-made in wax back in 2011. Creative director Hedi Slimane , now a year into his role, might've dropped that famed accent aigu at the start of his reign, but the legacy of his predecessor is not one Philofiles are quick to forget — and this knotty set of accessories proves that Celine won't be detaching itself from its past any time soon.