Dressing for summer isn't always easy for the working woman. From the constant change in temperatures (ahem, office air conditioning) to corporate dress code stipulations, summer workwear is tricky terrain to navigate. With their latest collection, Kate Spade New York accomplished the impossible: a polished, fashion-forward wardrobe that can work for any summer occasion, from office meetings to rooftop cocktails. In Pilot Season, a collaboration between Kate Spade New York and Refinery29, the clothes come to life in 60-second short stories created by young women filmmakers. These women each imagine what it means to be the heroine of their own story.
With neutral tones punctuated by a vibrant color palette, the Kate Spade New York Summer 2019 line strikes the perfect balance between playful and pulled-together. The silhouettes are fluid and feminine, evoking an understated ease that just screams summer. And the pieces plucked from the runway — puffed sleeves, color blocking, ruching details — are trend-conscious without trying too hard.
Whether you spend this season lounging in deck chairs, enjoying rooftop happy hour, or working in an air-conditioned office, Kate Spade New York guarantees you'll be the best-dressed woman in the room. Shop the Pilot Season short films in the slideshow ahead.
About Pilot Season:
Refinery29 and Kate Spade New York introduce Pilot Season, a program created to cultivate the next generation of female voices through visually arresting, innovative sixty second stories. The pilots feature women and narratives that define what it means to be the heroine of one’s own story. Bold, empowering, and styled with Kate Spade New York’s 2019 summer collection, Pilot Season celebrates the ways in which we can all be in the driver’s seat of our own life story.