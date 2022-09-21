Sweater weather may be creeping up on us, but let's not forget that this time of year also brings about one of our other favorite pieces of clothing: the leather jacket. Since autumnal temperatures can vary, especially from day and night, layering is key — and that's where this versatile topper comes into play.
From shearling-collared numbers to oversized trench styles, there's so much more to leather jackets than the signature motorcycle style. The only problem? The best leather jackets can cost as much as your monthly rent because of the high-quality fabric. That's why, regardless of your budget, we've rounded up the best minimalistic, totally out-there, and everything-in-between options to get you in the fall mood. Eye-catching colors, fringe detailing, and quirky motifs? You name it. The best leather jacket is only a click away.
Consider this your reminder of how pragmatic and versatile leather jackets really are, and why you should have one (or 10) in your closet at all times.
