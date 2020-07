If Your Vagina Itches, This Might Be Why

Although a yeast infection isn’t the only explanation for vaginal itching , it is a common one — about 75% of people with vaginas will have at least one yeast infection in their lives. “In the case of a suspected yeast infection, over-the-counter yeast creams can be used, and in some cases the yeast infection will resolve,” explains Midcalf. "However, over-the-counter medications can sometimes be more irritating or even not effective at all." Additionally, one study found that about two-thirds of cis women who self-diagnose yeast infections don’t actually have yeast infections, so it’s a good idea to see a doctor to know for sure.