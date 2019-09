What To Do If You Think You Have A Genital Wart

If you do in fact have a genital wart, technically you don't have to get it removed , and some will go away on their own, Dr. Cepin says. "Most people choose to have them removed because it's uncomfortable to have a growth," she says. However, if you do have even one genital wart, you're more likely to transmit the infection to a partner or get more warts on yourself. So, most doctors recommend treating and removing them, she says.The most common treatment for genital warts is an acid that gynecologists apply to the wart to destroy it, Dr. Cepin says. "It usually requires several treatments, so we have patients come in on a weekly basis until they go away," she says. That may sound painful, but according to Planned Parenthood , doctors usually administer a numbing treatment beforehand. There's also a cryotherapy treatment that can freeze them off, too. In some cases, doctors may prescribe a medication that you can apply to the area to "help your body fight off the infection, so that you can clear it on your own," she says.Once treatment is over, you're less likely to transmit the infection, but your risk doesn't go down to zero, Dr. Cepin says. "Even if you have no visible lesions, the virus may linger there, and you may still be infectious," she says. In fact, the infection could remain for six to 12 months after warts are removed