Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Dedicated Feature
I Attended An Orgasm Workshop — & It Completely Changed My Relationship With ...
Ryn Pfeuffer
Jul 20, 2022
Dedicated Feature
Binders, Bralettes & Sweats: 7 Women Reveal The Clothes That Make Them Feel ...
Morgan Mandriota
Jul 20, 2022
Dedicated Feature
The Future Of Sex Education Is Here — & It Lives On TikTok
Eliza Dumais
Dec 20, 2021
Consent Canada
Consent & Pleasure Go Hand-In-Hand. Why Doesn’t Anyone Talk...
There’s far more to consent than “no means no” — not that you’d know it from what we’re taught in sex ed. Curricula in Canada, the U.S., and wo
by
Farrah Khan
Wellness
Sex Education In The United States Is Broken, But It Doesn’t Have...
Maddie* remembers walking into a sweaty, small practice gym one morning at Xavier High School, a private Catholic institution in Cedar Rapids, IA, for a un
by
Molly Longman
Vagina
If Your Vagina Itches, This Might Be Why
Whether it’s a mosquito bite or an allergic reaction, itching can be annoying… especially when it’s your vulva or vagina that’s itching. While you
by
Erika W. Smith
Advertisement
Vagina
When Was The Last Time You Changed Your Underwear?
In this brave, new, illness-ridden world, I have a lot of questions. Some of them are existential: Will life ever go back to normal again? And some are mor
by
Molly Longman
Wellness
Tampon Sizes Are About Your Menstrual Flow — Not The Size Of Your...
You’ve probably heard some variation of this story: A woman asks her boyfriend to buy a pack of tampons for her while he’s at the store. Befuddled by a
by
Erika W. Smith
Motherhood
Everything That Happens To Your Vagina After You Give Birth
Texas OB/GYN Heather Bartos has a favorite quote: “Why do people say ‘grow some balls?’ Balls are weak and sensitive. If you wanna be tough, grow
by
Molly Longman
Body
Before You Pee In The Ocean, Read This
There are two things I avoid at all costs: Honeydew melon and public restrooms at the beach. I’m no doctor, but avoiding the latter seems like a hea
by
Molly Longman
Sex
Your Vagina Can’t Get “Loose” From Having “Too Much” Sex
You might have heard some sexist dude call a woman “loose” as an insult, meaning that she’s had so much sex and her vagina is now “loose.” We’r
by
Erika W. Smith
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted