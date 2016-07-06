So, that said, here's a lesson in discharge – when it's normal, when it might not be normal, and what to do about it – with quotes from Dr Virginia Beckett from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.





Vaginal Discharge Is Natural

You probably know this by now, and I just said it, but it bears repeating that clear or white vaginal discharge is absolutely normal and healthy, and the only shameful thing about it is the body stigma it still hauls around.



It is mostly mucus produced naturally from the neck of the womb – what is called the cervix – and its amount can vary throughout a woman’s menstrual cycle, as Dr Beckett, explains: “Healthy discharge doesn't have a strong smell or colour, but women may feel an uncomfortable wetness."



So, yes, damp underwear is absolutely okay, but it is important to know your body and watch out for any unexpected change, as it may indicate an underlying problem.





Do Not Overlook Abnormal Discharge

"Any sudden change in a woman’s discharge may indicate a vaginal infection,” warns Dr Beckett. And women should be aware of how their discharge naturally varies throughout their cycles in order to spot if and when anything slightly unusual occurs.



The warning signs of an infection, says the Dr, typically include a change in colour or consistency, a sudden bad smell, excessive amounts, itching outside the vagina or pain in the pelvis or tummy, or even unexpected bleeding from the vagina.



Of course, if a woman isn’t sure whether her discharge is normal, she should visit her GP, practice nurse or pharmacist. As Dr Beckett says: “There are many possible causes of abnormal vaginal discharge, but it's usually a sign of infection.



“Infections are often caused by something that upsets the natural balance of bacteria or yeast in the vagina, such as washing inside the vagina, or it may be a sexually transmitted infection.”



The most common causes of abnormal discharge are thrush, bacterial vaginosis, or sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as trichomoniasis, gonorrhoea, chlamydia, or genital herpes.

